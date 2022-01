Photo : YONHAP News

The first deaths linked to the omicron variant have been confirmed in South Korea.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said Monday that the two deceased, both in their 90s, had become infected with the variant at a senior care hospital in Gwangju.The first person who had received a second vaccination shot in October tested positive on December 26, died the next day and was confirmed to have had the omicron strain on the 30th.The other person, at least double-jabbed, tested positive on Christmas Day and died four days later. This person remains a suspected omicron case, with confirmation yet to come.In the Monday briefing, officials noted the fatalities were likely due to the victims' old age.Over half of the one-thousand-318 omicron cases reported in the country so far have been identified as breakthrough infections. Fifty-five of them had received boosters.