Study: COVID-19 Patients with Booster Shots 93% Less Likely to Get Critically Ill

Photo : KBS News

A study shows that people who receive booster shots and experienced breakthrough infections are 93-point-six percent less likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people.The Central Disease Control Headquarters on Monday unveiled results of a study on how vaccines prevent a progression into critical condition that covered over 505-thousand confirmed patients from April to December.The survey finds that among confirmed patients, four-point-37 percent of unvaccinated patients progressed to critical illness or die within 28 days of testing positive, compared to zero-point-28 percent of those who have received a booster shot.The effect of vaccination on preventing critical cases especially stood out among seniors 75 and older.People in this age group who had booster shots and then were infected were nearly 98 percent less likely to become seriously ill or die compared to others of the same age who were not vaccinated.