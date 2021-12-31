PPP Election Cmte Leadership Resigns En Masse for Campaign Overhaul

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s election committee have resigned en masse, opening the door for a new committee to be formed with just 60 days left until the March presidential election.The PPP said Monday that all senior members of the current committee including standing chairs, co-chairs and division heads have extended their resignation to presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol in a move to completely overhaul the campaign.One of Yoon's aides said the mass resignation is viewed as a considerate move to hand more freedom to the candidate in rebuilding his election camp.Yoon is expected to have some officials stay on and restructure the committee.Talking to reporters after meeting with Yoon, top campaign chief Kim Chong-in said the candidate could be somewhat distraught after hearing about the sudden change. He added he believes Yoon could be up and going after today to carry on with campaigning.On whether the candidate might reject such a restructuring, Kim said he does not believe that would be the case, though noting that Yoon said he wished he had a heads up in advance.