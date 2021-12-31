People's Party Contender Says He Will Lead Power Transfer to Change Outdated Politics

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate of the splinter People's Party Ahn Cheol-soo has called for a transition of power at the top office to completely overturn outdated, established politics.Chairing the minor party's first election committee meeting of the new year, Ahn said he will solemnly take the path of building a better Korea with sharp focus on the people, not to be swayed by the ups and downs of approval ratings.He said the current state of politics is not able to grasp the trends of the times. He said the public has witnessed the incompetence, self-righteousness, lies and hypocrisy of the Moon Jae-in administration over the past four and a half years.Ahn said the governing forces spoke of reform but evaded true reform, and they cried out against corruption but turned out to be corrupt themselves. He added if either candidate of the two main political parties win the election, more incompetence and fallacies could be in store.His remarks are viewed as affirming his resolve to continue the presidential race on his own and reject overtures signaled by the two major parties for a coalition or merger.Ahn has seen a noticeable bump in public support in recent polls, with some reporting a backing for the three-time contender at levels as high as 10 percent.