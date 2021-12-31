Justice Party's Pres. Contender Pledges Reforms to Boost Parliamentary Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential candidate of the minor opposition Justice Party Sim Sang-jung has unveiled a package of political reform pledges meant to end an era of the "super-presidency".In a press event on Monday, she said the nation's governance system should be transferred from the presidential office to the National Assembly.If she becomes president, Sim vowed to strengthen substantive powers of the National Assembly so it is not subordinate to the executive branch.Among the proposals are giving parliament the right to recommend a prime minister, while the administrative branch's right to introduce bills would be scrapped. The rights to draw up budgets and hold audits would be given to lawmakers.Sim said presidential senior secretaries should also be phased out, calling them a shadow Cabinet.The former Justice Party leader also proposed introducing a runoff vote in the presidential election, and drew a line at forming a joint government with ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung. She said if it's not based on a multi-party coalition, a unified government is the same repetition of the past, focused on a few personnel appointments.Sim also called on main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol to swiftly accept a presidential debate if his intentions are not to avoid being vetted by the public.