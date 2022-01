Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol has apologized for a recent drop in approval ratings.Yoon told reporters on Monday at PPP headquarters that many people are concerned about the election, which is because of his inadequacy and he offered a deep apology.The candidate said that he is seriously considering a massive reform of his election committee and collecting opinions from many people on the matter.Yoon added that as not much time is left until the election, he will come to a conclusion on the reforms soon and start fresh on campaigning.The remarks came after all senior members of the campaign committee resigned earlier on Monday amid continued internal strife and falling support. When asked if he would accept the en masse resignation, Yoon refused to make direct comment, just saying that a decision won't take long.