Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung says it is very likely that housing prices are passing through the peak, warning of a possible plunge.Lee gave the assessment on Monday in an interview with KBS.Lee said housing prices in suburban areas are already falling as the central bank withdraws liquidity and raises interest rates, expecting the real estate market to stabilize.He added that now it's time to examine ways to prevent an excessive fall in prices.As for the reasons behind the Moon Jae-in administration’s failure in real estate policy, Lee cited differences in assessment between the market and authorities. He said he would respect the market and increase supply.