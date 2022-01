Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has dismissed the possibility of delaying planned joint military drills with South Korea to promote dialogue with North Korea.A spokesperson for the Pentagon issued the position on Tuesday in an interview with Radio Free Asia, when asked about the allies' combined military drills set for March.The spokesperson reportedly said there is no change in the training schedule discussed in the Security Consultative Meeting(SCM).The defense chiefs of the two nations held the session in November last year and agreed to hold joint military drills in spring and fall this year.They also agreed to conduct the full operational capability(FOC) assessment of the future Combined Forces Command during the combined military drills in the fall.