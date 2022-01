Photo : YONHAP News

The nation saw a sharp drop in home sales in November 2021 due to a hike in interest rates and loan regulations.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Tuesday that housing transactions came to around 67-thousand in November, down 42-point-five percent from a year earlier.From a month earlier, the figure slipped ten-point-eight percent.Home sales continuously decreased from 102-thousand in March last year to 82-thousand in September and 75-thousand in October.By region, Seoul and its surrounding areas witnessed an on-year drop of 35-point-nine percent during the cited period, while non-capital areas marked a decrease of 46-point-one percent.