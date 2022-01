Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will expand eligibility for Pfizer's COVID-19 booster dose to include children aged 12 to 15.According to its website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) on Monday approved the use of a single booster of Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group, expanding from children aged 16 and older.The FDA said in a release that it has shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer vaccine and a booster dose to at least five months instead of six.The FDA recommendations will become final after securing approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected to review and make a decision this week.