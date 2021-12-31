Critical Patients Fall Below 1,000, New Daily COVID-19 Cases at 3,024

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition fell below one-thousand for the first time in two weeks, with daily new infections staying below four-thousand for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that three-thousand-24 new infections were reported throughout the previous day, raising the total caseload to 645-thousand-226.Of the new cases, two-thousand-889 were local transmissions, while 135 were from overseas.The daily tally dropped by over 100 from a day ago and by over 800 from a week ago amid tougher social distancing.The number of patients in serious or critical condition also fell by 42 from a day ago to 973, falling below one-thousand for the first time in 15 days.Fifty-one more people died of the virus, raising the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-781. The fatality rate rose from zero-point-89 percent to zero-point-nine percent.On the vaccination front, 86-point-two percent of the population had received their first shots as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, and over 83 percent had been fully vaccinated, while 37 percent had received booster shots.