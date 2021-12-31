Poll: 9 of 10 S. Koreans Sense Climate Crisis in Daily Life

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Nine out of ten South Koreans say they sense the climate crisis in their daily lives, and that they are willing to endure inconveniences that would come with policies to protect the environment.According to Asian Citizen's Center for Environment and Health on Tuesday, a recent survey of one-thousand adults nationwide showed that 89-point-two percent of respondents said they sense the looming crisis.Eighty-eight-point-five percent said they are open to dealing with the inconveniences that follow policies aimed at overcoming the crisis.Seventy-four-point-four percent said they would transition to driving electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles, while 58-point-two percent said they were willing to cut back on meats. Fifty-three percent said they would ride a bike to work.While 72-point-three percent supported a policy to phase out coal-based power generation, only 55-point-two percent supported a possible electricity fee hike stemming from adopting eco-friendly energy sources.The survey was conducted by Research View from December 14 to 18. It had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.