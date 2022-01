Photo : YONHAP News

The Cheonghae Unit’s 35th contingent has returned home after completing its roughly 190-day mission in the Gulf of Aden.The Navy destroyer arrived at Jinhae Naval Base on Tuesday after departing on June 22. In the past months, the unit supported the escort of some 290 vessels to ensure their safe travel.The 300 or so crew members were tested for COVID-19 two days prior to arrival and have all tested negative. A military official said quarantine measures were stepped up during the operation and the sailors had all been fully vaccinated before embarking.The welcome ceremony at Jinhae base was also attended only by family members with no outside guests.Naval Operations Commander Kang Dong-hoon thanked the Cheonghae Unit for completing its mission despite difficult conditions amid the pandemic.