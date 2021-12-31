Justice Ministry Orders Health Ministry to Appeal Ruling on COVID-19 Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice has instructed the health ministry to immediately appeal a court decision placing a temporary hold on the policy to make the COVID-19 entry pass system compulsory at private education facilities.The ministry said Justice Minister Park Beom-kye issued the order on Wednesday given the importance of the quarantine system being implemented amid the prolonged pandemic.On Tuesday, the Seoul Administrative Court accepted a request from civic groups for an injunction to temporarily suspend the system’s adoption at such facilities, including cram schools and study cafés.Shortly after the ruling came out, the health ministry said it would immediately file a complaint and conveyed this intent to the justice ministry. By law, all lawsuits filed by administrative agencies must be commanded by the justice ministry.The justice ministry apparently rushed to make a decision as the court ruling is likely to have ramifications on other facilities that are subject to the COVID-19 pass system.