Lee Campaigns with Ex-DP Leader Lee Nak-yon in Gwangju in Show of Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was joined by his primary rival, former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon, in his visit to the southwestern city of Gwangju on Wednesday.In a show of unity, the two co-chairs jointly presided over the inaugural meeting of a national unity vision committee in the former party leader's support base and the DP's traditional stronghold, the Jeolla region.Emphasizing that the Democratic Party has the DNA for unity and solidarity, the candidate pledged to follow public command and mobilize all resources to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.Lee Nak-yon promised to continue advancing the party, saying democracy, earned through Gwangju's bloodshed, must not regress.Meanwhile, the DP is accelerating talks on the government's first extra budget for the new year, ramping up pressure on the government and the opposition to cooperate.Reflecting the nominee's pledges, DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said his party will push to draw up the budget in time for the Lunar New Year holiday, which runs from January 31 to February 2 this year.