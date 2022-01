Photo : YONHAP News

Following North Korea's launch of what is suspected to be a ballistic missile, Seoul's unification ministry said it will continue efforts so that progress in the peace process and inter-Korean relations reach an irreversible stage.In a statement Wednesday, the ministry pledged to stably and peacefully manage Korean Peninsula affairs and restart cross-border dialogue and cooperation.It also urged the North to sincerely respond to South Korea's efforts to pursue peace and cooperation through dialogue.The ministry expressed support for President Moon Jae-in's remark earlier in the day that dialogue must not be abandoned to fundamentally overcome exactly this kind of situation, referring to the projectile launch.The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials are analyzing data on the projectile launch.