Photo : KBS News

Starting in April, single-use plastic cups will be completely banned from cafes.The Ministry of Environment said Wednesday revised enforcement regulations on the use of disposable products will be posted on the government gazette on Thursday.Under the revised rules, coffee shops cannot use throwaway plastic cups from April 1, with violators to face fines.Also from November 24, paper cups and plastic straws will be forbidden at restaurants and cafeterias, while convenience stores and bakeries will not be allowed to offer plastic bags to customers.The ministry explains the measures are aimed at cutting down the growing pile of single-use products-turned-waste, noting their use has exacerbated during the pandemic. Plastic waste grew by 19 percent in 2020 on-year; styrofoam waste expanded by 14 percent.