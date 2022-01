Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Wednesday that it signed an additional deal to purchase 400-thousand courses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.Health authorities said that including the latest deal, the nation has signed pre-purchase agreements for enough courses of the COVID-19 pills to treat more than one million people.The government has completed purchase deals for 762-thousand courses of Pfizer's oral drug Paxlovid and 242-thousand courses of Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.The authorities said the first shipment of Pfizer pills will arrive in the country in mid-January, adding that the volume and schedule are being finalized through discussions with the drug company.The government plans to announce details on the shipment and how to use the pills next week.