Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Justice Party Presidential Candidate Pledges to Introduce Four-Day Workweek

Written: 2022-01-06 09:44:14Updated: 2022-01-06 11:11:57

Justice Party Presidential Candidate Pledges to Introduce Four-Day Workweek

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has vowed efforts to introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts.

Sim appeared on KBS Wednesday, unveiling her election pledges and thoughts on key issues. 

The presidential candidate said that the nation should and can introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts, citing a report by the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI).

She said the KDI report suggested the implementation of the system will lead to a one-point-five-fold increase in productivity per person.

The candidate also pledged to push for comprehensive reform of national pension along with pensions for public servants and veterans. 

Regarding the government's COVID-19 pass system, Sim voiced criticism of the forcible implementation and stressed the government should guarantee that it will take full responsibility for the side effects of vaccines. 
 
She supported a recent court decision to suspend the government's enforcement of the pass system at private education facilities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >