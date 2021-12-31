Justice Party Presidential Candidate Pledges to Introduce Four-Day Workweek

Minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has vowed efforts to introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts.
Sim appeared on KBS Wednesday, unveiling her election pledges and thoughts on key issues.
The presidential candidate said that the nation should and can introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts, citing a report by the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI).
She said the KDI report suggested the implementation of the system will lead to a one-point-five-fold increase in productivity per person.
The candidate also pledged to push for comprehensive reform of national pension along with pensions for public servants and veterans.
Regarding the government's COVID-19 pass system, Sim voiced criticism of the forcible implementation and stressed the government should guarantee that it will take full responsibility for the side effects of vaccines.
She supported a recent court decision to suspend the government's enforcement of the pass system at private education facilities.