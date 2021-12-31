Justice Party Presidential Candidate Pledges to Introduce Four-Day Workweek

Photo : YONHAP News

Minor opposition Justice Party's presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung has vowed efforts to introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts.Sim appeared on KBS Wednesday, unveiling her election pledges and thoughts on key issues.The presidential candidate said that the nation should and can introduce a four-day workweek system without wage cuts, citing a report by the state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI).She said the KDI report suggested the implementation of the system will lead to a one-point-five-fold increase in productivity per person.The candidate also pledged to push for comprehensive reform of national pension along with pensions for public servants and veterans.Regarding the government's COVID-19 pass system, Sim voiced criticism of the forcible implementation and stressed the government should guarantee that it will take full responsibility for the side effects of vaccines.She supported a recent court decision to suspend the government's enforcement of the pass system at private education facilities.