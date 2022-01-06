Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases at 4,126, Critical Cases at 882

Written: 2022-01-06 09:55:48Updated: 2022-01-06 13:22:25

Daily COVID-19 Cases at 4,126, Critical Cases at 882

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities reported over four-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Thursday amid signs of a let-up in infections, while critical cases stayed below one-thousand for the third consecutive day. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that four-thousand-126 cases were compiled throughout Wednesday. 

The daily tally decreased by over 300 from a day ago and nearly one-thousand from a week ago. It marks the first time the tally reported on a Thursday fell below five-thousand since November 25.  

The number of patients in serious or critical condition dropped by 71 from a day ago to 882, remaining below one-thousand for the third straight day. The figure fell to the 800 range for the first time in 24 days. 

Forty-nine more people died of the virus, bringing the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-887. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-nine percent.

Of the new cases, three-thousand-931 were local transmissions, including two-thousand-919 in the capital region, while 195 were from overseas.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >