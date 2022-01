Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leadership of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has officially proposed the impeachment of party leader Lee Jun-seok.A number of participants of a closed-door general meeting of PPP lawmakers on Thursday quoted Senior Deputy Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho as saying that the time has come to make a decision about Lee.Rep. Thae Yong-ho then proposed seeking his impeachment through a secret ballot.There have been some calls within the PPP for Lee to take responsibility for the party continuously being mired in confusion and the sharp drop in approval ratings for its presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.