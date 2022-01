Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy band BTS set a fresh record after their latest Japanese compilation album sold more than one million copies.According to Japanese music market tracker Oricon on Thursday, three-thousand copies of the album titled, "BTS, The Best," were sold between December 27 to January 2, bringing the cumulative total to one-point-002 million.The seven-member group became the 14th foreign act to have a million-selling album in Japan based on Oricon data, and the second South Korean act after BoA, who has two million-sellers from 2003 and 2005.Oricon said BTS is also the first foreign male act to have a million-selling album after Queen in 2004.Released on June 16, the compilation album consists of singles and tracks from albums the group has released in Japan since 2017.