Record 67 Tln Won Earmarked for Public Corproate Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will inject a record-high investment into the public corporate sector this year to accelerate post-pandemic recovery.Following a meeting presided over by Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Thursday, the government announced it will expand public corporate investment to a record 67 trillion won, 53 percent of which will be implemented in the first half.Forty-seven trillion won will flow towards social overhead capital(SOC), while 18-point-two trillion won will be set aside to develop of new renewable energy and other areas in the energy sector.The government will also put forth measures to reinforce customized financial management for each public agency in the first half, to support stability in the investments.Officials plan to select six key projects directly linked to people's livelihoods for fiscal enforcement management, such as support for small businesses, job creation, SOC expansion, the Korean New Deal, carbon neutrality and balanced development.