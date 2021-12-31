Majority of Pet Owners Have More Than 1 Pet, Spend Avg. 150,000 Won/mt

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The majority of pet owners in the nation have more than one animal and spend over 120-thousand won per month to accommodate them.According to a survey by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on some five-thousand adults nationwide, nearly 13-hundred owned a pet, with each person owning two-point-eight animals on average.Dog owners raised around one-point-two dogs on average, while cat owners cared for roughly one-point-four cats. Dog owners spent an average of nearly 150-thousand won per month on their animals, while cat owners spent around 126-thousand won.Over 44 percent of pet owners adopted their pets for free through acquaintances, while over 22 percent purchased them at pet shops.More than 26 percent of pet owners said they have considered giving up their pet. Most gave behavioral issues such as barking or damaging property as the reason followed by higher-than-expected spending.