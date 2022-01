Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and the PPP chief managed to reconcile on Thursday and put an end to a month-long dispute over election strategies.The surprise reconciliation came 16 days after PPP chair Lee Jun-seok resigned from the party's presidential campaign committee.The party held a general meeting of its lawmakers at the National Assembly on Thursday to adopt a resolution demanding the chairman's resignation. But it withdrew the plan as Lee and Yoon came to an understanding.The presidential candidate made a surprise appearance at the meeting at around 8 p.m. as Lee was speaking. Yoon and Lee agreed to join forces to win the election and embraced.