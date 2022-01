Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it is closely consulting with its allies on responses to the recent missile test by North Korea.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks in a press briefing when asked if the U.S. is seeking to call a UN Security Council meeting on the missile test.Price reaffirmed that the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad, adding the U.S. will continue to closely communicate with its treaty allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.North Korea announced on Thursday that it test-launched a hypersonic missile the previous day.Price said the U.S. condemns the North's latest missile launch, calling the projectile a "ballistic missile." He said the launch violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions, and "poses a threat to the North's neighbors and the international community."