Travelers to China from S. Korea to Undergo 2 PRC Tests before Departure

Photo : YONHAP News

Arrivals from South Korea to China will have to undergo two PCR tests for COVID-19 before departure as Beijing enhanced travel restrictions in light of rising cases in South Korea.The South Korean Embassy in China said on Thursday that the global coronavirus situation is serious and the number of confirmed cases has increased recently among people visiting China from South Korea.The embassy said under the circumstances, passengers arriving in China from South Korea will have to undergo two PCR tests before boarding a flight. The stricter quarantine measure will be applied from January 17.Currently, people visiting China from South Korea need to take one PCR test within two days of departure and present a negative result.However, the revised rule requires passengers to undergo the first test seven days before departure and fill in a form on daily health conditions for that time before taking the second test within two days of departure.