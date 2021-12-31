Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 3,717, Critical Cases at 839

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases fell below four-thousand as the pandemic situation continues to show signs of improvement, with critical cases once again below one-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that three-thousand-717 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, raising the total caseload to 657-thousand-508.The daily tally decreased by over 400 from a day ago and eleven-hundred from a week ago. It marks the first time the figure reported on a Friday fell below four-thousand since November 26.The number of patients in serious or critical condition also dropped by 43 from a day ago to 839, remaining below one-thousand for the fourth straight day, though the figure has been decreasing since December 30.Forty-five more people died of the virus, bringing the accumulated death toll to five-thousand-932. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-nine percent.Of the new cases, three-thousand-529 were local transmissions, including two-thousand-375 in the capital region, while 188 were from overseas.