Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung Electronics Expects Record Sales for 2021

Written: 2022-01-07 10:21:48Updated: 2022-01-07 14:30:32

Samsung Electronics Expects Record Sales for 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics forecast a rise of more than 43 percent in its operating profit last year from a year earlier on the back of strong sales in its semiconductor business.  

The South Korean tech giant said in an earnings preview that its operating profit for last year is estimated at 51-point-57 trillion won, up 43-point-29 percent from 2020. 

If the numbers hold, it would be the third-largest annual operating profit and the largest after 2018, during the global semiconductor boom.  

Annual sales are expected to have increased 17-point-eight percent on-year to a record high 279 trillion won, above analysts’ forecast of 278 trillion won. 

For the fourth quarter, Samsung said it's likely to post 76 trillion won in sales, up two-point-seven percent from the previous quarter. However, operating profit was estimated to have fallen 12-point-eight percent to 13-point-eight trillion won due to a one-time special bonus.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >