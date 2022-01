Photo : YONHAP News

The professional baseball league will kick off the 2022 season on April 2.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) on Thursday announced the league’s 720-game regular season schedule for this year, with each of the ten teams playing 144 games as usual.The top five teams from the 2020 season will host the opening two-game series. Defending 2021 champs the KT Wiz will face the Samsung Lions in Suwon, while runners-up the Doosan Bears will play the Hanwha Eagles in SeoulAfter a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the All-Star Game will be held on July 16, with the All-Star break scheduled from July 15 to 21.The league also decided to continue regular games during the Hangzhou Asian Games which are to start September 10.