Gov't Seeks Cooperation with Partner Countries against Supply Chain Disruptions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government sought solidarity and cooperation with trade partners to counter global supply chain disruptions.Inviting ambassadors and charge d'affaires from ten countries on Friday, Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo referred to efforts to enhance Seoul's competitiveness in supply chains, following a shortage of Chinese imports of urea water solution last year.The minister then proposed that they overcome the global supply chain crisis through solidarity and cooperation, while securing supply chain safety and resilience.The ten nations were Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, which produce raw materials and maintain economic cooperation with South Korea.Yeo also expressed hope that the meeting will help promote Seoul's investment and trade with the raw material-producing countries to diversify supply chains for key minerals and materials.