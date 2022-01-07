Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Antivirus Measures to Be Revamped for Better Effectiveness amid Omicron

Written: 2022-01-07 14:08:16Updated: 2022-01-07 16:53:51

Antivirus Measures to Be Revamped for Better Effectiveness amid Omicron

Photo : KBS News

The government is seeking to revamp COVID-19 antivirus measures for increased effectiveness, taking into account the possibility of the omicron variant becoming the dominant strain.

At a COVID-19 meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum called for a system overhaul, to keep pace with omicron's rapid expansion. The number of people infected with the variant has reached two-thousand-300 over the past month and a half.

Senior health ministry official Lee Gi-il said immigration control for overseas travelers will be enhanced, while epidemiological studies will focus on groups at higher risk for transmission.

Officials are also looking to prioritize those with serious symptoms for PCR testing.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 pills developed by Pfizer are scheduled to arrive next week. The government earlier signed agreements to bring in 762-thousand courses of the Pfizer pill and 242-thousand courses of Merck’s.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >