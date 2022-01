Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) began a vote by party members on merging with the minor Open Democratic Party.Party members can cast ballots online between 9:00 a.m. Friday until 6:00 p.m. Monday on whether they approve or disapprove of the merger.Many inside and outside the party forecast the plan will receive the go-ahead, after 72-point-five percent of the minor party members supported the idea.The DP is expected to convene a meeting of its central committee to make a final decision on Wednesday. Should it approve, the two parties will hold an event to declare the merger on Friday.