PPP Candidate Pledges to Expand Inter-City Transportation Network in Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol announced his pledge to expand the inter-city transportation network in the capital region.At a press conference on Friday, Yoon pledged to reduce commuting time to Seoul from anywhere in the capital region to less than 30 minutes by expanding the first-phase of the Great Train eXpress(GTX) line and adding three lines to the second-phase.The candidate expects to inject around 17 trillion won into the project.Along with the GTX extensions, Yoon promised to build 250-thousand housing units for those in their 20s and 30s in a number of "compact cities" surrounding the new lines.Earlier, Yoon traveled on the Gimpo Goldline and Subway Line Nine, two of the most crowded subway lines in the capital area during rush hour.After disembarking at Yeouido, Yoon said he thought that it must be really difficult and inconvenient for so many young people to travel to work everyday on a limited number of trains in operation.