Police Investigate Deadly Warehouse Fire in Pyeongtaek

Photo : KBS News

Police have launched an investigation into a fire at a warehouse under construction in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, which claimed the lives of three firefighters.To determine the cause, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency sent 45 officials to 12 locations for search operations that began around 1:30 p.m. Friday. They involve six companies related to the project.Police intend to secure blueprints for the storage facilities for an online food delivery mall to see if there were any violations, including of safety regulations, during the construction.Workers who were on site at the time of the fire were questioned Thursday but are not known to have given any particular statements that provided clues as to what started the blaze.Police and fire officials will carry out a joint inspection early next week after the building undergoes a safety check on Friday.The fire broke out late Wednesday night and was brought under control early the next day, but then reignited. It was completely extinguished around 7 p.m. Thursday, 19 hours after it broke out. Three firefighters were trapped in the building during the blaze and died.