'UNSC to Hold Closed-Door Meeting on N. Korea Missile Test Monday'

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) is expected to hold a closed-door meeting on Monday to discuss the recent missile launch by North Korea.A foreign ministry official in Seoul who declined to be identified said Friday that Seoul is aware that some UNSC members requested the meeting for Monday, New York time, adding that the South Korean government is closely communicating with the U.S. and other major UNSC members.The AFP earlier reported that the U.S., France, Britain, Ireland and Albania requested the meeting.North Korea test-fired what it claims to be a hypersonic missile on Wednesday. Ballistic missile launches by the North are in violation of UNSC resolutions. The Security Council has held a meeting almost every time the North has launched a ballistic missile.Meetings were convened soon after the North fired ballistic missiles in late September and October last year, but the UNSC failed to adopt a resolution condemning the launches due to opposition by China and Russia.