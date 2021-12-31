Police Seek Arrest Warrant of Osstem Implant Employee for Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

Gangseo Police Station in Seoul on Friday requested an arrest warrant for an employee at Osstem Implant, a dental implant maker, on charges of embezzling a large sum of company funds.The finance team manager surnamed Lee is accused of misappropriating some 188 billion won by forging balance sheets.Police have frozen shares worth 25 billion won from his stock account in a bid to retrieve the stolen funds. They also seized 430 million won in cash and 497 kilograms of gold bars when Lee was taken into custody.Measures will also be sought to confiscate real estate holdings Lee purchased under borrowed names using the embezzled money.Police are also questioning two of his coworkers at Osstem Implant who allegedly assisted in the forgery and were reportedly suspended from their posts recently. They are also looking into more possible accomplices.Meanwhile, Lee, while under interrogation Friday morning, complained of dizziness and was sent to a nearby hospital.