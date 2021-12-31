Beijing Expresses Understanding of Pyongyang's Decision to Skip Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

China says it fully understands North Korea’s "decision"​ to not participate in the Beijing Olympics.Responding to related questions at a media briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin relayed Beijing’s understanding of “special reasons” behind the Pyongyang’s decision.Wang said that North Korea has continued its support for China hosting the Games, including when it notified of the decision, and that his country appreciates it.The spokesperson added China wants to continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the North on sports and every other area and further develop friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.North Korea was officially suspended by the International Olympic Committee last year from sending an official delegation or officials under its flag through the end of 2022, including the upcoming Winter Games, after the Kim Jong-un regime refused to send athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over the pandemic.Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported the North's Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports sent a letter to China's Olympic Committee and other organizations, revealing the decision.The North cited COVID-19, as well as “hostile forces’ moves,” for the decision to skip the Beijing Olympic Games without referring to the IOC's official suspension.While the IOC still allows North Korean athletes to compete at Beijing individually, the North appears to have decided not to send a delegation nor athletes.