S. Korea Refutes N. Korea's Claim of Hypersonic Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has refuted North Korea’s claim that it test-launched a hypersonic missile earlier this week and instead called it a “slightly upgraded” version of a ballistic missile.A senior official of the Ministry of National Defense relayed the argument in a release distributed on Friday, saying the North’s claim that it launched on Wednesday a hypersonic missile and its stated range and new lateral maneuvering performance appear to be exaggerated.In particular, the official said the missile does not appear to have traveled 700 kilometers as Pyongyang claimed.The Seoul official said there is no sign of technical advances from the previous launch of what the North also claimed was a test of a hypersonic missile in September, adding the latest projectile is likely one of the other missiles unveiled during the Defense Development Exhibition in Pyongyang in October.A missile expert affiliated with the ministry assessed that it bears resemblance to ballistic missiles developed by South Korea, such as the Hyunmoo-2C.