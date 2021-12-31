Lee, Yoon Close to Agreement on Having More than 3 TV Debates

Photo : KBS News

Two leading presidential candidates have reached consensus on the need to hold more than three television debates.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol told reporters on Friday three sessions as stipulated by the National Election Commission as the minimum number of debates among presidential candidates is insufficient.He said that in order for that to happen, agreements among concerned parties are necessary and that they need to launch working-level discussions.Under the election law, candidates are required to engage each other in at least three television debates during the official election campaign, which will begin on February 15.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung positively responded and said he will welcome any sessions with Yoon whenever the former ex-prosecution chief is ready.Yoon was previously known to be passive to having many debates with his rivals amid controversies caused by his missteps but appears to have changed his stance after reforming his election committee earlier this week to shore up a faltering ratings.