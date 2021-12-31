Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

New COVID-19 Cases at 3,510, Critical Cases at 838

Written: 2022-01-08 11:08:45Updated: 2022-01-08 12:23:33

New COVID-19 Cases at 3,510, Critical Cases at 838

Photo : YONHAP News

Critical COVID-19 cases remain in the 800s for a third day on Saturday, while new infections remain below four thousand. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 35-hundred-10 new cases were reported Friday including 210 from overseas. The daily tally is 206 fewer than the previous day and 905 less than a week ago, clearly indicating a downward trend. 

The number of critically ill patients is down by one to 838.

Friday saw 54 fatalities, raising the death toll to five-thousand-986. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.

Close to 19-thousand patients are being treated at home. The ICU bed occupancy rate is 49 percent nationwide, while there is no one that has been waiting for a hospital bed for more than a day.

On the vaccination front, 86-point-four percent of the population have received at least one shot, 83-point-seven percent two doses and over 40 percent have been boosted. Among those 60 and older, more than 80 percent have received a third jab.
