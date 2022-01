Photo : YONHAP News

The government says no South Korean casualties are yet reported in Kazakhstan, where large-scale anti-government protests are under way.The foreign ministry said Saturday it will closely follow developments and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Korean residents.It said it's regrettable the protests that erupted in major cities such as Almaty and Nur-Sultan have caused casualties and hoped for a swift end to the violence and a restoration of social order and stability.The Kazakh people are taking to the streets to protest a fuel price hike and inflation.Over 50 protesters have been killed or injured as authorities clamp down on the demonstrations, while the standoff has also caused casualties among members of the police and military.