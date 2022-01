Photo : KBS News

Police investigating a deadly warehouse fire in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province have imposed travel bans on figures related to the building's construction.According to Yonhap News, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency slapped the ban on 14 individuals on Friday.Police will continue to look into whether there were any safety violations in the project across the board. On Friday, search operations were conducted at 12 locations involving six firms.Autopsies were also held on the three deceased firefighters to determine the exact cause of death.The transport ministry is also carrying out a safety inspection of the warehouse.Based on those results, the police will schedule a joint onsite examination together with other agencies in the coming days to identify what started the fire.