A South Korean team finished fourth in an autonomous race car competition in Las Vegas on Friday.At the Autonomous Challenge @ CES event, which took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, or KAIST, beat a U.S. team in its first match, but lost in the second to finish fourth overall.Five teams in total took part in Friday's race.Hosted by the U.S. nonprofit Energy Systems Network, the competition had each team showcase self-driving race cars based on algorithms and software they developed to control the vehicle.