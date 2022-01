Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday morning attended a joint funeral for three firefighters killed in a warehouse blaze in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province this week.The decision to attend came after his chief of staff You Young-min visited the funeral altar on Friday.At the funeral, Moon paid his respects to the fallen heroes and comforted the bereaved families. He was also seen wiping away tears during the ceremony.Extending condolences through his chief of staff on Friday, Moon said may the three firefighters who died while courageously facing the flames rest in peace.After the funeral, they will be laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery.The fire broke out at a warehouse construction site on Wednesday night. The three got trapped in the building during the blaze.