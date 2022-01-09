Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Below 4,000, Critical Cases at 821

Written: 2022-01-09 10:28:49Updated: 2022-01-09 15:52:55

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Below 4,000, Critical Cases at 821

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained below four-thousand for the third straight day on Sunday, with the number of critical cases staying in the 800s for a fourth day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that three-thousand-376 new cases were reported throughout Saturday, raising the total caseload to 664-thousand-391.

The daily tally is 455 fewer than the previous week and about two-thousand less than two weeks ago, clearly indicating a downward trend.

The number of critically ill patients is down by 17 to 821.

Fifty-one more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to six-thousand-37. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.

The death toll topped six-thousand 17 days after surpassing five-thousand.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the ICU bed occupancy rate stood at 47-point-five percent nationwide, down from 49-point-one percent the previous day.

Of the new cases, three-thousand-140 people were local transmissions, while 236 were from overseas. The number of imported cases marks the second largest amid the global spread of the omicron variant.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >