Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Below 4,000, Critical Cases at 821

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases remained below four-thousand for the third straight day on Sunday, with the number of critical cases staying in the 800s for a fourth day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that three-thousand-376 new cases were reported throughout Saturday, raising the total caseload to 664-thousand-391.The daily tally is 455 fewer than the previous week and about two-thousand less than two weeks ago, clearly indicating a downward trend.The number of critically ill patients is down by 17 to 821.Fifty-one more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to six-thousand-37. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-91 percent.The death toll topped six-thousand 17 days after surpassing five-thousand.As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the ICU bed occupancy rate stood at 47-point-five percent nationwide, down from 49-point-one percent the previous day.Of the new cases, three-thousand-140 people were local transmissions, while 236 were from overseas. The number of imported cases marks the second largest amid the global spread of the omicron variant.