South Korea's exports of kimchi hit a record high in 2021 and posted a surplus for the first time in over a decade.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Sunday, the country's outbound shipments of kimchi came to a record high 159 million U.S. dollars last year.The ministry said kimchi exports increased by an annual average of 18 percent for the past five years and the country posted a surplus of over 23 billion won in kimchi trade last year.It marks the first time in 12 years since 2009 for the nation to register a surplus.The ministry added that importers of South Korean kimchi also increased from 61 countries in 2011 to 89.The ministry said the surge in kimchi exports is attributed to the popularity of the fermented food that is considered to boost the body's immune system.