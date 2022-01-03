Head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Hopes Kim Will Sign War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Saturday that he hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will sign a declaration that formally ends the Korean War.Congressman Gregory Meeks made the remarks regarding the deadlock in nuclear negotiations with North Korea during a fundraiser in New York City.The remarks drew attention as he effectively expressed his support of South Korea's pursuit of the war-ending declaration.The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee reportedly said that the idea of creating an opportunity to formally end the war and lead to the reunification of the two Koreas is very important.Stressing the importance of a diplomatic solution to the Korean Peninsula issues, Meeks said that relevant countries are engaging in contact behind the scenes for the denuclearization of the peninsula.He added that even if President Moon Jae-in fails to produce tangible progress and achievements in peace efforts during his term, his successor should continue the dialogue.