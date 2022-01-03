Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Hopes Kim Will Sign War-Ending Declaration

Written: 2022-01-09 13:45:43Updated: 2022-01-09 13:57:00

Head of US House Foreign Affairs Committee Hopes Kim Will Sign War-Ending Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Saturday that he hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will sign a declaration that formally ends the Korean War.

Congressman Gregory Meeks made the remarks regarding the deadlock in nuclear negotiations with North Korea during a fundraiser in New York City.

The remarks drew attention as he effectively expressed his support of South Korea's pursuit of the war-ending declaration.

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee reportedly said that the idea of creating an opportunity to formally end the war and lead to the reunification of the two Koreas is very important.

Stressing the importance of a diplomatic solution to the Korean Peninsula issues, Meeks said that relevant countries are engaging in contact behind the scenes for the denuclearization of the peninsula.

He added that even if President Moon Jae-in fails to produce tangible progress and achievements in peace efforts during his term, his successor should continue the dialogue.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >