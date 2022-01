Photo : YONHAP News

A state-run think tank has assessed that recently tightened social distancing measures expanded downside risks to the economy.The Korea Development Institute (KDI) made the assessment in its January report released on Sunday.KDI said the economy is maintaining a modest recovery but facing heightened downside risks as the nation enhanced antivirus measures and the recovery of global demand has weakened.The assessment of "heightened downside risks" represents a darker outlook compared to last month's report, in which the think tank said the economy was facing "increased uncertainties."As for reasons for the worsened assessment, KDI cited that November saw a recovery in production and consumption in the service industry amid eased social distancing, but domestic consumption appeared to be hampered by the tightened antivirus measures in December.