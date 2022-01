Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government will enforce in earnest a six-month validity period on COVID-19 vaccination certificates.The weeklong grace period for the tightened measure is set to expire at 12 a.m. Monday.Under the measure, COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which are required to enter multiuse facilities such as restaurants and cafes, will become invalid 180 days, or roughly six months, after the primary vaccination.The quarantine passes become valid again immediately after the third shot.For users of multiuse facilities, violators will face a fine of 100-thousand won from Monday. Facility owners and operators will be fined one-point-five million won for first violation and three million won for two or more violations. They are also subject to administrative measures such as suspension or shutdown.